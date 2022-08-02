First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,781. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

