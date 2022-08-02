First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. First Financial has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $585.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

First Financial Increases Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

