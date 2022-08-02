First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Foundation by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.