First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
First National Price Performance
Shares of First National stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713. First National has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $110.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.
First National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. First National’s payout ratio is 28.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
