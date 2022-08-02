First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of First National stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713. First National has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $110.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. First National’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

