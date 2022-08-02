First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Buys $200,114.40 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Solar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,197. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.