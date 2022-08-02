First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. 2,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,516. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

