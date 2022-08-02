First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
