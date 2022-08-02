First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 76,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 210,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 279,593 shares during the period.

