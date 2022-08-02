First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Shares Bought by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.