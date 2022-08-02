First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

