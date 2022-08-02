Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 924,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.67. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,361,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

