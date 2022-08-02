Flux (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.82 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Flux has a market cap of $164.82 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00269699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00075528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003841 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 272,068,234 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

