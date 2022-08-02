Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 161.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2,703.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

