Folketrygdfondet Has $8.14 Million Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Folketrygdfondet lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,036,007 shares during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group makes up 4.8% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet owned 0.07% of Golden Ocean Group worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,768. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.43%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

