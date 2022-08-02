ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at ForgeRock

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 7,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,729. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

