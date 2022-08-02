ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Update

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FORG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
Insider Transactions at ForgeRock
In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock
ForgeRock Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE:FORG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 7,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,729. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Read More
