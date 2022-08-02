Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

ARKK stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 1,029,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,444,896. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

