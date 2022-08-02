Fountainhead AM LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 393,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

