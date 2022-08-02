Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 5,682 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

