Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 666,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 121,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 4.7 %

KKR stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. 91,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,385. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

