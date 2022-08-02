Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

FCPT traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 496,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,919. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

