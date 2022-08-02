Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

