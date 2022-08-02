Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.