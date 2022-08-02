Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Analysts

set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.52) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRE stock opened at €24.80 ($25.57) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($82.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.12 and its 200 day moving average is €32.26.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.