Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPE. set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 0.2 %

FPE stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.90 ($25.67). 29,419 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.84 and a 200-day moving average of €25.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($46.19).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

