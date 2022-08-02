Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Funko accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.01% of Funko worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 9,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $4,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,148 shares of company stock worth $5,766,342. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

