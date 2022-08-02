FuzeX (FXT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FuzeX (FXT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $150,740.03 and $39.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.32 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

