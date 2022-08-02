Gaj Finance Price Reaches $0.0075 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $14,551.41 and approximately $281.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
