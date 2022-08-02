Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $434.56 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $434.56 million and approximately $705.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,400.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

