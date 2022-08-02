Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 395.0 days.

Galenica Stock Performance

GALNF stock remained flat at 77.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Galenica has a fifty-two week low of 77.80 and a fifty-two week high of 77.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galenica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

Featured Stories

