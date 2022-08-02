GAM Holding AG Buys 24,790 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 296.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NTES opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

