GAM Holding AG Has $4.87 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $297,284,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

