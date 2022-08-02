GAM Holding AG Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $432.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.26.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

