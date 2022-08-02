GAM Holding AG Has $6.23 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

