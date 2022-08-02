GAM Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $165,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $169,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,240 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $412,621,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.