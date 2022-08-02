GAM Holding AG Lowers Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $269.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

