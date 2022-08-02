GAM Holding AG Purchases 16,150 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 475,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.