GAM Holding AG Sells 38,274 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,274 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,633,000 after buying an additional 162,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.75. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

