GAM Holding AG Sells 7,307 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $1,643,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

