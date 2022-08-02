GAM Holding AG Takes $2.22 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,041 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $825.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

