GAM Holding AG Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

