Gameswap Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 10% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $8,215.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

