Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $109.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $137.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. 10,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 32.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.