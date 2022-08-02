Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $109.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $137.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. 10,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 32.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

