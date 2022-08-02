Garrison Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $315.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

