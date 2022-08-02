Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

