Garrison Point Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.88. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.65 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

