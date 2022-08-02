Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

