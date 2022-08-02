GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on September 2nd

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON GABI opened at GBX 94.36 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 316.38 and a current ratio of 316.76. The company has a market cap of £415.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3,100.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.35. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.30).

Get GCP Asset Backed Income Fund alerts:

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.