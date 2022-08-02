GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on September 2nd

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON GABI opened at GBX 94.36 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 316.38 and a current ratio of 316.76. The company has a market cap of £415.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3,100.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.35. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.30).

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.