Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GENL opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.13. The company has a market capitalization of £385.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.45).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genel Energy to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 177 ($2.17) to GBX 182 ($2.23) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

