Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNRC stock opened at $264.99 on Tuesday. Generac has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average is $263.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 410.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 16.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 27.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

