GenesisX (XGS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. GenesisX has a market cap of $20,083.39 and approximately $15.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,587,597 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.