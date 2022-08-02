Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,441 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.65% of Genius Sports worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENI. B. Riley reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

